For more than 30 years, ISE (ICT Solutions & Education), formerly OSP® magazine, has been connecting network evolution professionals with innovative solutions and concise education across the rapidly changing ICT landscape. ISE’s mission is all about educating the ICT industry. And, as the lines separating telephone, Internet and television companies continue to blur, ISE is the resource these providers trust to educate their network evolution professionals.
ISE EXPO is the industry-leading trade show for wireless and wireline network evolution. ICT network professionals from around the world attend for activities including live demos, engaging education, commanding keynotes, face-to-face networking and infrastructure solutions. Visit www.iseexpo.com for information.
