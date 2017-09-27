Greg Whelan, Principal at Greywale Advisors, is an expert on Open Access Broadband and Shared Communication Infrastructure in the US. His research, Overcoming the 12 Challenges of Open Access Broadband in the United States, provides a playbook for a range of Open Access infrastructure business and funding models and strategies for both public and private entities. He has 25 years of broadband experience including working on the first ADSL standards in the US and at the ITU, and co-founding the Broadband Forum. He works with investment banking and private equity firms, technology providers, and municipal leaders, to deploy open access networks and shared communication infrastructure in the US, Europe and Africa. For more information, contact Greg at 978.992.2203, email gwhelan@greywale.com, or visit www.greywale.com. and VP of the Broadband Forum. For more information, contact Greg at 978.992.2203, email gwhelan@greywale.com, or visit www.greywale.com.